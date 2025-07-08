With hot weather expected to continue, parts of the Sunshine Coast Regional District will enter Stage 2 water restrictions later this week.

The district says the restrictions are happening because water is about to stop flowing over the Chapman Lake Dam, with no more snow, little rain in the forecast and ongoing hot weather for the summer being other factors behind the change.

These restrictions will affect users of the Chapman Lake, including Soames and Granthams, South Pender Harbour and Eastbourne water systems. All other systems will still be under Stage one.

As a result of the restrictions, you won’t be able to water your lawn, but you can fill up swimming pools, spas, garden ponds, or fountains.

For watering trees, shrubs or flowers, those in even-numbered homes can use a sprinkler or soaker hose or micro spray on Thursdays and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Odd-numbered homes can water using the same tools on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the same hours.

Residents can water food producing plants and trees between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with even-numbered homes to water Thursdays and Sundays, and odd-numbered homes to water Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The district adds to wash vehicles or boats, make sure to use a container, hand-held hose with nozzle, or go to commercial car washes.

For sidewalks and driveways, you’re only allowed to wash them to prepare them for painting, paving, or for health and safety.

The restrictions take effect this Friday.