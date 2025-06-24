The B.C. government said the net cost of hosting seven FIFA World Cup matches in Vancouver next year could be as much as $145 million, in line with earlier projections, though gross expenses for the tournament may exceed $600 million.

In a joint update Tuesday, the province, the City of Vancouver and B.C. Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), which owns B.C. Place Stadium, said total hosting costs could range from $532 million to $624 million. That’s up from a previous estimate released in April, which pegged the total at between $483 million and $581 million.

Officials said the revised range reflects economic uncertainty and potential risks ahead, including inflation, global financial shifts and emergency response requirements.

An estimated 350,000 spectators are expected to attend the matches at B.C. Place next June and July.

Vancouver is one of 16 host cities across North America for the 104-match FIFA World Cup, and one of only two Canadian locations, along with Toronto.

Of the total cost, the province expects to contribute between $46 million and $98 million. That includes co-ordination of provincial essential services and support for First Nations participation.

The province said the financial burden will be partially offset by an estimated $478 million in revenue. That includes $166 million pledged by the federal government and proceeds from Vancouver’s 2.5 per cent tax on short-term accommodations, introduced in February 2023.

The updated net cost estimate — between $85 million and $145 million — remains largely unchanged from the April projection.

In 2022, before Vancouver was officially selected as a host city, preliminary estimates put the cost for the city and stadium at up to $260 million.

This will be the first time Vancouver hosts FIFA World Cup matches. The city previously hosted nine games during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Vancouver is also set to welcome global soccer leaders next spring as it hosts the 76th FIFA Congress, bringing together delegates from more than 200 member associations and six confederations.

The province said more public updates will be shared as the tournament draws closer. The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19.