In six months Hullo Ferries says they have learned a lot, and they’re going to continue to learn as they look to expand their services even more.

Director of sales and marketing Xander France says the six-month anniversary, scheduled for Feb. 16, will be a time for the foot ferry company to celebrate because of the milestones they have accomplished in such a short time.

“This is very exciting. We have successfully crossed 150,000 guests within our first half year to move that many people,” he says.

Despite the hiccups with their initial launch in August, customers who have used the ferry service over for the first six months have said they are grateful for the connection from Nanaimo to downtown Vancouver, with some referring to their experience as ‘the best ride ever.’

Harold Stromguist was the first person to set foot in Nanaimo after he made the crossing on Aug. 16 and said he was very impressed.

“It was very comfortable, fast, and very convenient,” he says. “I would give them a 10 out of 10.”

Other passengers also said their rides met their expectations and went very smoothly.

“The reservations were easy to book, and getting on the boat was super easy,” Laura-Lee Epps says. “It is very clean and new, which is a great change from BC Ferries.”

Hullo Ferries says after hearing customer feedback they’re focused on improving services for customers by adding more sailings, shelters for those waiting to board the boat, as well as other innovative measures to improve the customer experience.

In their first three months, Hullo added a parking lot and a shuttle service from downtown making it easier for passengers to use the ‘fast ferry.’