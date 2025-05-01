The Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) newest Fixed Wing Search and Rescue (FWSAR) aircraft has assumed Search and Rescue (SAR) duties across the West Coast.

The CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft has entered operational service at 19 Wing Comox, with the airplane assuming 24/7 duties, 365 days a year to support SAR activities.

Commander Canadian Join Operations Command Lieutenant-General Steve Boivin said the addition will significantly enhance their ability to respond to Canadians in need.

“Having the CC-295 Kingfisher ready for SAR callouts at 19 Wing is a milestone that marks the beginning of a new era for SAR operations in Canada.”

The deployment ends a nearly four-month period without a SAR aircraft available at 19 Wing, after the CC-130H Hercules was moved to Winnipeg to help transition to the Kingfisher.

The Kingfisher was initially authorized as to be “released to service” in March, a standard process for all new RCAF aircraft fleets.

The new aircraft will bring modern avionics, mission systems, and state-of-the-art sensors that ensure the RCAF can continue providing SAR services for years into the future.

Training and transitioning aircrew and technicians will continue as the Kingfisher fleet expands across the country to Trenton, Greenwood, and Winnipeg.