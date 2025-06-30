Communities across Canada will get to see Air Force aircraft fly over on Canada Day.

The Royal Canadian Air Force announced they’ll perform flybys during Canada Day Events this Tuesday, with several aircraft to fly at various times of the day.

The flights will take place in parts of ABC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan. The aircraft will fly 500 feet above the highest target along their path.

For BC, the CC-295 Kingfisher is flying over Courtenay, while three CH-149 Cormorants are flying over Parksville, Qualicum Beach, and Mayne Island respectively.

Sechelt gets the CP-140 Aurora, and Sun Peaks also gets the CC-295 Kingfisher.