The Independent Investigation Office of BC has concluded its investigation into the death of a man held in Nanaimo RCMP custody.

On December 10th a man held by RCMP in a detachment cell experienced a medical event causing him to collapse and sustained a serious injury.

Video evidence showed that there was no force used against the man while he was in the cell.

The IIO investigation found that there was no connection between how police handled the man and his injury.