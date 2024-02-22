A Lantzville jewelry store has sustained damage after an early morning break-in where thieves netted several thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise.

Nanaimo RCMP say they were called out around 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 21 to Kellers Jewelers on Lantzville Road after receiving reports of broken glass. When they arrived, they found the front door smashed in, a significant amount of jewelry missing from their display cases.

Police say they were able to capture some images of the thieves on security camera, but because they were wearing face masks and gloves it could prove difficult to get a positive description.

Three suspects are believed to be involved in the incident and were seen driving what police describe as either a dark green, or black, older model pickup truck.

They say the truck was also seen driving erratically through Lantzville and was last spotted heading to Nanaimo on Highway 19.

If you have any information on the break-in, contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.