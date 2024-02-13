Oceanside RCMP say a 75-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Qualicum Beach.

Police say emergency crews responded to the call just before 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Fern Road West after the man crossing the street, in a crosswalk, was struck by a black Ford F350 pick-up truck.

According to RCMP the truck stopped and rendered first aid to the pedestrian immediately after calling 911. The injured man was taken to hospital by helicopter, and a media release says he is still in critical condition.

Sergeant Shane Worth says they have ruled out intoxication but are still investigating.

“Speed and impairment have been excluded as the contributing factors in this crash, and the driver is cooperating fully,” he says.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or if anyone witnessed the incident to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.