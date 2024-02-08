Nanaimo RCMP say they are on the lookout for a 50-year-old man who might be trying to make his way to Manitoba.

Police say Wade Haines was last seen in Vernon on Jan. 28 and he had expressed interest in heading east at that time. Police indicate they have reason to believe there is cause for his well-being and safety after he missed several medical appointments.

Haines is described as a Caucasian man, approximately six-foot two-inches tall, and 210 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

They say anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.