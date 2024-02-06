Nanaimo RCMP say the search for a missing 48-year-old woman who went missing near the Millstone River and Bowen Park has wrapped up.

Police say the search was initiated on Feb. 1 after several items belonging to Nancy Gagne were located near the park.

A joint effort between RCMP officers, Nanaimo Search and Rescue, and West Coast Marine Services spent three days looking for any clues to Gagne’s whereabouts with little success.

RCMP say water levels and river conditions are preventing search efforts from making any progress towards locating the 48-year-old impossible.

Police say although the search has wrapped up, they are still taking tips and encourage anyone who has information to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.