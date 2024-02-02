Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR) are looking for a missing 48 year-old woman.

Nancy Gagne was last seen in the morning of Feb. 1, and they’re focusing their search on the area of the Millstone River from Bowen Road to the Nanaimo harbour. NSAR searched until approximately midnight on February 1st and and resumed searching at daybreak on February 2nd.

Nanaimo RCMP say, “Gagne was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas. She is a Caucasian woman, 5 ft. 7 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The picture provided is recent.”

Anyone with information that may help the search are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.