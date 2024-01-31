The BC College of Nurses and Midwives says a Duncan woman may be offering service as a midwife without being permitted to do so.

The college says it has received reports that Gloria Lemay continues to “hold herself out as a birth attendant and may be offering midwifery services and performing restricted activities.”

The BCCNM says Lemay has never been registered with the college and is not entitled to practice in the province.

She’s also the subject of a permanent court order in 2000 which permanently prohibited her from providing service as a midwife.

BCCNM says a court-ordered search of her residence was done on Tuesday by college investigators and the RCMP.

- Advertisement -

It says evidence was seized during the search and the college will now determine the next steps in its investigation.

On it’s website, the college says it is aware of people practising midwifery by providing prenatal care, attending labours, delivering babies, and managing home births when they are not permitted to do so.

The BCCM says they do not have the same training, experience, and access to life-saving medications and equipment as midwives, nor integration with hospitals for emergency care if needed.

The College of Nurses and Midwives says only registered midwives are entitled to use the title midwife or another title that may suggest they are a registered midwife.

It says unauthorized providers might use titles such as birth attendant, birth keeper, or traditional midwife, but these are also considered unauthorized use of title.