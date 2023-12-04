Sechelt’s hospital is getting a new look, and Vancouver Coastal Health says if you have to visit the emergency department there will be a few changes starting today.

Pre-construction activities are expected to kick off today and the emergency drop-off zone is expected to temporarily change.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, the roundabout drop zone normally used will be closed down to make room for a mobile medical unit, which will serve as an additional care space during renovations.

The hospital says anyone who is going to the facility will be re-directed to the temporary 10-minute drop-off parking, and HandiDART bus stop will be located in front of the east main entrance.

They say anyone going to Sechelt Hospital for non-emergency services, such as medical imaging appointments, should use the east main entrance to reduce congestion at the 10-minute parking lot.

Renovations are expected to be completed in the summer.