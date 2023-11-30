Update from RCMP as of 2:14 pm on Nov. 30: 21-year-old Katrina Denmore has been located safe and sound at the intersection of South Forks Road and Nanaimo River Road.

Nanaimo RCMP say they are still searching Mount Benson to find a 21-year-old woman who wandered away from a larger group with a 32-year-old man while on a day excursion around Nanaimo Lakes.

Police say 21-year-old Katrina Denmore and 32-year-old Owen Donahue branched off from their group of four during their hike Tuesday afternoon, but Donahue was located Wednesday night with his black Dodge pickup after an extensive backcountry search.

Police, say they alerted Nanaimo Seach and Rescue, and they are returning to the backcountry with the hopes of locating Denmore.

No picture of the missing person has been released, but police say Denmore is an Indigenous woman, five foot four inches, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink lettering and black sweatpants.

Police say they are questioning Donahue to obtain any information to help them locate Denmore.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Denmore, they are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.