The B.C. Greens have added 24-year-old climate advocate Emily Lowan from Victoria to the slate of candidates in the party’s leadership race.

“British Columbians are facing unprecedented challenges—from a crushing affordability crisis to the accelerating climate emergency,” said Lowan in a statement.

“It’s time for people-powered resistance to confront corporate greed and government complacency.”

Lowan’s bio said she currently works at Climate Action Network Canada, and has worked on various climate advocacy and research projects, including for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Lowan joins Comox town councillor and family doctor Jonathan Kerr who the B.C. Greens announced in the leadership race earlier this week, with more candidates expected to be announced in the coming days.

The first official leadership contest event, dubbed a “Meet & Green,” is set for July 11th at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus.

Voting will run from September 13 to 23, with the results set to be announced on September 24.

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky MLA Jeremy Valeriote was named interim leader of the B.C. Greens after Sonia Furstenau stepped down in January.

Rob Botterell also holds a seat for the BC Greens as MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.