Parksville fire chief says he is proud of the dedicated service of all the firefighters who serve the public, but for three of them, their service holds special meaning.

The three volunteers were presented with service medals for a combined total of 90 years at a meeting on Nov. 20.

Captain Eric Miller was presented with two awards outlining his 30-year volunteer career with the Federal Fire Service Explary service medal, and a medal from the Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association which is only awarded to members whose entire service is volunteer.

Lieutenant Joe Foster also received the Federal Fire Service medal with a second bar representing 40 years of service with both Parksville and the City of Vancouver.

Senior Firefighter David Hildebrand has served his entire 20-year career with Parksville Fire, and he was presented the federal medal.

Chief Marc Norris says having dedicated volunteers goes a long way to addressing safety in the community.

“They have reached milestones in their career,” he says. “These members provide dedicated service to our department and the citizens of, and visitors to, the Parksville Fire Protection area.”

According to Parksville Fire’s website, they have been serving the community since 1942 and respond to an estimated 600 calls annually across the region.