Paper production at the Catalyst-Crofton mill will not resume next month.

Mill owner Paper Excellence has extended the curtailment of its paper operations in Crofton until the end of February 2024.

The decision means about 70 employees will not return to work in December as expected.

The company says the decision is because of “challenging market conditions, which have not recovered as anticipated.”

In late September, Paper Excellence announced pulp operations would resume at Catalyst Crofton, bringing back more than 300 workers to the mill.

Approximately 400 employees are currently working at mill.