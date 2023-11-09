A deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed from his official position in the party and will not run for the Greens in the next provincial election after he reportedly liked a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Dr. Josef Mengele.

Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, the MLA for Cowichan Valley, says she asked for Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi’s resignation for she calls an inappropriate comparison.

Furstenau posted her decision on X Thursday evening:

“Today, I was made aware of Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, deputy leader, liking a tweet with an inappropriate comparison between our provincial health officer and Mengele. I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate.”

Dr Gandhi is the former Chief of Pediatric Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at BC Children’s Hospital.

- Advertisement -

He resigned his position at the hospital in late 2022 and was appointed as a second deputy leader of the BC Green Party in January of 2023 and was then nominated by the party to run in the Vancouver-Renfrew riding, currently held by health minister Adrian Dix.

Mengele was a German doctor who conducted medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners during World War Two.