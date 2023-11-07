The District of Sechelt meets to discuss the 2024 budget later this week.

At a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, Nov.8, they’ll discuss the results of the public budget survey that collected responses in September.

According to the survey, folks believe the top three issues facing the district are water, affordable housing, and BC Ferries.

The service that respondents were most satisfied with was Park and Public Spaces, which had 78 per cent satisfaction, and the least was Community Planning and Development with 51 per cent dissatisfied.

The district says while the response to the survey was much higher than in previous years, they do not represent a statistical sample of the district’s taxpayers.