A new set of eyes will be monitoring the safety Sechelt starting this week.

For the next three-month period, a security firm that specializes in de-escalation techniques will patrol parts of the area seven nights a week, in what the district is calling the Sechelt Community Safety Watch.

Mayor John Henderson says this decision is a direct result of the increasing crime in Sechelt.

“This decision is a direct result of the increasing crime in Sechelt and concerns for the safety of our residents,” says Henderson. “The data we receive from this pilot program will be invaluable in helping us direct our first responders.”

Chair of the Community Safety Select Committee, Councillor Brenda Rowe says they hope these patrols increase safety by reducing crime.

“It is our hope that the Community Watch Team increases safety for all and reduces theft and vandalism to vehicles, private residences and businesses,” Rowe says, “While we can’t change the actions of a few, we can guide them towards services or assistance while increasing safety for all residents at the same time.”

The Watch Team will patrol downtown Sechelt, Davis Bay and surrounding areas, as well as District of Sechelt facilities, parks and washrooms.