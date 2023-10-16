The RCMP have not released any information regarding a police incident reported on Highway 19 south of Campbell River.

Several police vehicles, including a tactical armoured vehicle, were seen rushing to the area Monday afternoon.

Witnesses posting to social media reported a large police presence near Cranberry Lane.

Drive BC reported the highway was closed between Iron River Road and Piercy Road, but reopened by 5:30 pm.

Drive BC reported the Inland Island Highway was closed from about two kilometres south of Campbell River to six kilometres north of Cumberland, a distance of more than 26 kilometres.