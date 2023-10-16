Charges have been laid following a home invasion on Gabriola Island.

Just after midnight on October 7th, RCMP responded to a report of the invasion on North Road. They say that a lone, 45-year-old, male had broken into the home, armed with a weapon. The two homeowners managed to exit the residence upon police arrival.

Police say the suspect appeared to be on drugs and didn’t injure anyone in the home, but did cause significant property damage, including starting a fire.

The man was arrested and held in RCMP custody. He faces five charges including arson damaging property, failure to comply with a probation order, and two counts of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

He appeared in court on October 12 and had another scheduled appearance for October 16. Police say the investigation is ongoing.