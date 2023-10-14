Nearly 5,000 kilograms (kg) of waste were pulled out of illegal dumping sites across the Sunshine Coast in one day.

The clean-up was done by 39 volunteers during the 10th annual Backroad Trash Bash on September 16th. They worked at 23 illegal dumping sites from Middle Point in Pender Harbour to Egmont, pulling wood waste, tires, furniture, and other household garbage from the environment. The final total removed was 4,830 kgs of waste.

The SCRD’s Solid waste programs coordinator, Andrea Patrao says they were thrilled with the turnout of volunteers.

“We are thrilled with the excellent turn out and community spirit at this year’s event and are grateful for everyone’s hard work cleaning up the illegal dump sites,” says Patrao. “It is events like this that help create cleaner, safer, healthier, and more vibrant communities for our residents and businesses.”

The district is asking anyone who spots an illegal dump site to report it to the Conservation Officer Service’s Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277 or online.