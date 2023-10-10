Nanaimo Fire Rescue says they are taking the initiative this week to educate residents on the dangers of cooking at home, and how even the smallest distraction can be potentially hazardous or even life-threatening.

The fire hall will be hosting an open house in support of Fire Prevention week on Oct. 26. They say they will demonstrate some very important safety tips to ensure everyone in the home is safe, especially around the kitchen.

Fire chief Tim Doyle says the theme for this year, titled ‘Cooking safety starts with you, pay attention to fire prevention’, was chosen because of the high impact it has on home fires and tragic loss.

“Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires, and home fire injuries,” Doyle says. “Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. The good news is you can prevent most cooking fires, and burns, and help keep your family safer with some simple but effective tips.”

According to Nanaimo Fire most cooking fires can be preventable with some preventative education, but also some common sense.

The open house will be held at 666 Fitzwilliam St. from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. A complete list of events, and preventative tips can be found on Nanaimo Fire’s website.