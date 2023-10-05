The Regional District of Nanaimo has scaled back water restrictions for much of the region but says Stage 4 restrictions still remain in effect for Decourcey and Surfside service areas.

According to the district, there has been a slight improvement in water levels from recent rainfall but it has not been enough to impact the ongoing drought caused by increased temperatures over the summer.

The district says although residents can enjoy the freedom of washing their cars and watering their lawns, they are still being asked to conserve water voluntarily as much as possible to reduce the demand on streams and reserves.

The district adds October is crucial for aquatic life since stream flows are lower than normal before we get any significant rainfall and local salmon require adequate water levels for spawning.

For more information on water restrictions in your area visit the RDN’s website.