Seven Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) water systems have been cleared of their water restrictions.

The change affects users of the Chapman Lake, Egmont, Cove Cay, North Pender Harbour, Langdale, Soames Point, and Granthams Landing systems.

Despite that step, the regional district says the South Pender system will remain at stage three restrictions, and users of the Eastbourne system remain at stage four, as not enough rainfall has touched those two areas.

SCRD Chair Leonard Lee says as with many other communities in the Province, this year we saw a significant period of drought on the Sunshine Coast, which is unfortunately becoming the new normal.

“While the Church Road Well Field and installation of water meters will help to secure our water supply, we need to focus on water conservation through the summer,” says Lee. “Whether it’s looking at efficiencies within your home or making your garden tolerant to drought, small changes can make a big difference to our water supply.”