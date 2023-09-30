A series of free public events are scheduled this weekend as the City of Nanaimo gets ready to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

According to the city, the event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three separate locations scattered across the region, each with its own events.

The city says for the past two years they have worked closely with the Snuneymuxw First Nations and Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools to plan and host events to remember survivors of the residential schools.

According to a media release, this year the city is recognizing the school district is hosting a separate, private event on Saturday to celebrate a new welcome pole created by Noel Brown, a Snuneymuxw artist.

Events will take place at Oliver Woods Community Centre, Nanaimo Ice Centre, and the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre.

Mayor Leonard Krog says Nanaimo residents are encouraged to participate in the various events and provide their support.

“Reconciliation is an ongoing effort that each of us continually engages with,” he says. “We are pleased to offer an event that the whole community can participate in.”

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation builds on Orange Shirt Day, which was originally organized by Phyllis Webstad, who had her shirt taken away from her during her first day of school at the Mission Residential School.