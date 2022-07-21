The rumble of a Motorcycle creates images of surly men and women that cause some people anxiety. But when vulnerable kids see the bikers from Bikers Against Child Abuse®, they only see friends. And feel courageous. Emboldened. Safe!

Bikers Against Child Abuse, or B.A.C.A.®, is an organization stretching across North America and overseas; dedicated to helping children who have faced trauma and abuse no child deserves to go through. The brothers and sisters of B.A.C.A.® work with Provincial officials, but first and foremost, their only priority are the children themselves.

Their Mission Statement makes it clear how seriously they take their responsibility:

“Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A. ®) exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization. We work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. We desire to send a clear message to all involved with the abused child that this child is part of our organization, and that we are prepared to lend our physical and emotional support to them by affiliation, and our physical presence. We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse. We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle.”

B.A.C.A.® was founded by a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, who was a Registered Play Therapist. He was in practice for over twenty years, most of which was spent in the treatment of abused children. He became keenly aware that while the system was able to offer much in the way of helping children to heal, there were gaps that needed to be filled.

Starting with a single chapter in Utah, B.A.C.A.® today has chapters worldwide and continues to grow!

With growth B.A.C.A.® knew they had to create a network stronger than steel. Their membership process is stringent and ensures that every brother and sister is dedicated and ready to rise to the call. It all starts with someone attending a general meeting at their nearest B.A.C.A.® chapter. Potential supporters must be 18 years old and have access to a motorcycle. They are expected to continue to attend events and meetings through the year. After three meetings a vote is held by the Chapter. The vote must be unanimous and if so, triggers a criminal record check to ensure no history of child or domestic abuse. Once cleared the supporter will receive their road name and supporter patches. From there a rigorous 16 months of trailing begins (off and on the road) in order to become a patched member and, ultimately, to become a Primary to a child.

B.A.C.A.® Has two Levels of Intervention.

During a Level 1, B.A.C.A.® will ride out with as many bikes as possible to the child’s home or a secured location where they meet with the child and parents and/or guardians. During the ceremony the child is presented with their own biker vest patched with a road name they choose and a teddy bear that is hugged by each B.A.C.A.® attendee and is filled with positive energy and empowerment. The child will be given two Primaries. Primaries are available to the children 24/7, 365 days a year; starting the path to empowerment.

A Level 2 intervention is used when there has been a threat or contact made by the abuser and the child is fearful. B.A.C.A.® will guard the home 24/7 until the threat is no longer present. Their visible presence helps reinforce to the child that they are not alone during their most vulnerable times.

B.A.C.A.® will also escort the child to court when needed. It has been proven that B.A.C.A.® children are 4 times more likely to testify on the stand.

Bikers Against Child Abuse® is helping children overcome abuse and trauma by bringing them into our organization and making sure they know they’re not alone. We will always act as the obstacle between children and their abusers. B.A.C.A.® is a non-profit organization and no B.A.C.A.® member is ever paid. Watching a scared child become empowered and stop living in fear is all the payday B.A.C.A.® members need. If you know someone who needs B.A.C.A.’s help, or you’re interested in becoming part of this incredible family, reach out to the Chapters we have in B.C.

Victoria Chapter : [email protected]

Mid Vancouver Island Chapter : [email protected]

Fraser Valley Chapter : [email protected]

Greater Vancouver Chapter : [email protected]

Kamloops Chapter: [email protected]

North Caribou Chapter: [email protected]

Website: www.bacaworld.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BikersAgainstChildAbuseInternational