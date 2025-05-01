Special Olympics seeks volunteers and athletes to make a difference through year-round sport programs for people with intellectual disabilities

All year long, in 55 communities across the province, Special Olympics BC offers fun and meaningful sport, youth, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities of all ages and a wide range of ability levels.

Through the power and joy of sport, Special Olympics has a transformative impact on everyone involved and strengthens inclusion throughout the community. Far too many people with intellectual disabilities are still being left behind and isolated. Through Special Olympics, athletes and volunteers open hearts and minds to the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities, breaking down barriers and building inclusion.

Athletes gain vital confidence, skills, and friendships through Special Olympics sport programs and competitions. Volunteers gain life-changing experiences while building their skills and connections through meaningful and memorable opportunities in a wide range of roles.

Volunteer with Special Olympics BC

As a Special Olympics BC coach or volunteer, you will change lives, including your own. Longtime volunteer Phoebe Lau says you’ll get more benefits than you ever expected. She says Special Olympics volunteers experience multifaceted skill development and change perceptions of not just the athletes’ abilities but their own as well.

“Volunteering with Special Olympics BC is rewarding because when you see the smiles and happiness of the athletes, when you see how hard they play at competitions, that makes it all worth it. When they are so happy to come to practice and to see their friends and to see you, that just melts your heart and you really want to be a part of that,” Lau says.

“Volunteering with Special Olympics has definitely changed my life. It not only benefits our athletes, it will benefit you to help you with your personal growth. So, I say come and join us – be part of this big family!”

Rewarding Special Olympics BC volunteer roles range from coaching and serving on a community program’s organizing committee, to helping with one-time events such as local competitions and fundraisers. All volunteers play a crucial part in the Special Olympics movement and have the rewarding experience of making a difference in the lives of others and in their communities.

“Working with Special Olympics athletes is an extremely rewarding experience. They teach you as much as we teach them. And the amount of time you put in with Special Olympics, you get back tenfold in the experiences you get to have as a volunteer,” says Special Olympics BC volunteer Alexander Blum-Walker.

No experience is required, and with as little as one hour a week, you can make a meaningful difference in the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Participate with Special Olympics BC

With Special Olympics BC programs and opportunities operating year round, new athletes with intellectual disabilities are always encouraged to get involved. Special Olympics BC athletes range in age from two to more than 90. Athletes don’t need to be experienced or competitive – Special Olympics welcomes a wide range of ability levels and has opportunities for all backgrounds.

Many Special Olympics BC athletes participate in programs purely for the social and health benefits that are abundant in their weekly practices, while many others develop athletic and performance goals that lead them to focus on excelling in their sport training and competitions.

“Before Special Olympics, I didn’t have many friends and had trouble making friends. I often felt left out and excluded because of my differences. Special Olympics made me feel awesome and comfortable in my own skin. The athletes and coaches helped me realize my potential and the value of being on a team. They saw, and helped me to see, the ability I didn’t see in myself,” says Special Olympics BC athlete Ashley Adie.

No matter what motivates athletes to get involved with Special Olympics sports, they will have a great time participating alongside supportive friends and coaches, and their experiences will powerfully impact them both on and off the fields of play.

With Special Olympics BC programs operating year-round, it’s always a great time to get involved. Find out more at specialolympics.bc.ca.