After a man allegedly pointed a handgun at an employee and made off with money and lottery tickets, RCMP are asking for help in identifying him.

On January 26th, at around 9pm, Nanaimo RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 500 block of Fifth Street. When RCMP arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

“As you can imagine it was extremely upsetting for the employees,” said Constable Sherri Wade with the Nanaimo RCMP. “Fortunately, no one was injured, and our Police Based Victim Services personnel are working with anyone who the crime had impacted. The 500 block of 5th street is a busy area, and if you were driving by or walking in the area at approximately 9 pm on Wednesday, the 26th and saw someone matching the clothing description of the suspect, you may have valuable information that could assist the investigation.”

The man was described as a 40 year-old Caucasian male, 5’6, wearing a black ski mask and a blue raincoat. No picture has been made available.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individual is asked to contact the RCMP on the non-emergency line and quote file #2022-2949.