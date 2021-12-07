Two soon-to-be graduates of John Howard’s Therapeutic Community Supportive Recovery Housing program are saying that the experience changed and saved their lives.

The two, Adam (40) and Daniel (21), shared their experiences with Coast FM. They lived in recovery housing space along with multiple other men, and while it can get chaotic, they both admit it saved their lives.

You can listen to Adam and Daniel’s full stories below.

This is off the back of 15 new beds being opened for addiction recovery in Nanaimo. Mental Health and Addictions Minister, Sheila Malcolmson, says the government is opening up 105 new beds across the province.