People can get their B.C. vaccine card online and keep a digital copy on their cellphone (Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff)

Best have your B.C. vaccine card downloaded and ready to go. Starting today, it’s the only acceptable proof of vaccination for British Columbians to enter certain businesses and recreational events.

The two-week grace or transition period, which allowed people to present their paper record of immunization received at the time of their vaccination appointment, ended yesterday, Sept. 26th.

That said, Health Minister Adrian Dix says over three million B.C.’ers have already received their vaccine card, which became available for download back on Sept. 13th.

According to the Province, through provincial health officer orders, the vaccine card requirement is applied in certain discretionary settings, including most restaurants and indoor events.

It includes a secure individualized QR code and an image showing the holder is either “vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.” People are now required to have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, and both doses by Oct. 24th, to enter these settings.

B.C.’ers can get their vaccine card online and keep a digital copy on their cellphone by taking a screenshot or saving the digital copy to the device’s photo album or downloads folder. However, those without a cellphone can print a hard copy to present when entering designated businesses and events.

As well, businesses can download the ‘BC Vaccine Card Verifier App’ from the Google Play and Apple App stores and use the app to verify customers’ vaccine cards, or visually verify the person’s proof of vaccination, the Province adds. Officials say government-issued photo ID is required for those 19 and older.

To get your B.C. vaccine card, visit this website.