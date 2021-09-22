Islanders are invited to print their vaccine card for free at any VIRL branch (Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff)

Islanders wanting a hardcopy of their proof of vaccination can get it printed for free at their local Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branch.

Across the island, VIRL has over 40 locations, including in Duncan, Nanaimo, Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River and Port McNeill, just to name a few. The full list of locations and operating hours can be found here.

In response to VIRL’s announcement of free hardcopy prints, Nanaimo local Megan Bailey took to Facebook applauding the new service. “Libraries are a wonderful community service. Thank you for all the various ways you support literacy and access in our community,” she said.

B.C.’s vaccine card mandate first came into effect last Monday, Sept. 13th. Eligible British Columbians 12 and older now need at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend social and recreational settings and events. By Oct. 24th, they’ll need both doses.

According to the province, people can save the digital version to their phone or tablet or print a hardcopy to carry in their wallet, with both options accepted everywhere. B.C.’ers can get their vaccine card here.