Members of the public can now look up how each city councillor voted on motions put before them. Previously, they would have needed to manually search through meeting minutes. The new Council Voting Record Dashboard has been set up on the City website.

The City says they wanted to provide new tools to assist the public in finding information while improving governance excellence through increased transparency.

“The new Council Voting Record dashboard is a user-friendly way to determine how a council member voted and includes the voting record of this Council back to July 1, 2020. Once the City’s website is upgraded to the newest version of eScribe, this dashboard will also provide links to the corresponding meeting agenda and archived video recording,” said Sheila Gurrie, City of Nanaimo Director of Legislative Services.

City staff created the dashboard following a motion put forward by Council at their July 6, 2020 meeting. It includes voting at Council meetings going back to July 1, 2020 and will be updated after each Council meeting. Users can search for motion by: keywords, date, meeting type, or even by the Council member’s name or vote. Using the search feature will provide users with relevant motions and voting results.

The new Council Voting Record Dashboard is available on the Council Meetings web page at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/CouncilMeetingDashboard