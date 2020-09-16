An early morning fire inside a local business caused extensive damage, and fire investigators believe it may have been intentionally set. The fire was reported at approximately 4 am on Tuesday September 15, 2020, at Previously Enjoyed- Quality Used business, located at 619 Townsite Road.

City of Nanaimo Fire and Rescue crews responded by breaking through the front window and the back door to gain access. The fire was brought under by 6 am and was prevented from spreading to businesses. Video surveillance from an adjacent business showed a grainy photo of a male and female walking towards the front door of the business just minutes prior to the fire being reported, then walking away. Investigators are attempting to identity these two individuals.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-33906.