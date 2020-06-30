BC Ferries has announced that it’s adding more sailings to summer schedules on routes servicing Vancouver Island.

Effective Thursday, eight additional round trip sailings will be added to the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay and the Duke Point – Tsawwassen runs.

Thirty additional round trips will be added to the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route.

“We are keeping capacity well ahead of demand all through the recovery,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President & CEO. “Ferry traffic has returned to an average of about 30 per cent lower than this time last year. We are forecasting that it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.”

The additions to the Duke Point – Tsawwassen route won’t be reflected at the BC Ferries website until tomorrow.

There were major delays on many sailings across the fleet yesterday, but BC Ferries is providing tips to help the transportation giant provide the best service possible.

Tips for passengers: