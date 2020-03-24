Vancouver Coastal Health is restricting visitors to essential people only at all health facilities including our hospitals, community, long-term care, assisted living sites, community health centres and clinics.

Essential visits include – Compassionate care such as end-of-life situations, visits that are very important to patient care and well-being, such as assistance with feeding or mobility; Existing registered volunteers providing services related to those.

Visitors who are unwell with cold or flu-like symptoms cannot visit patients, residents or clients in any VCH facility.

Vancouver Coastal Health also asks the public to also do their part, which includes staying home when you are sick and social distancing –staying at least two metres away from others – to help reduce virus transmission.

Vancouver Coastal Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control to respond to COVID-19.

The situation is evolving quickly and they have measures in place to keep patients, staff, and physicians safe.