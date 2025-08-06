Premier David Eby said a meeting Wednesday between the premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney on the status of U.S. trade negotiations was “informative.”

On Aug. 1, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods not covered under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement.

Trump’s previously announced tariffs also include a 50 per cent levy on steel and aluminum, 50 per cent on copper, and 25 per cent on auto parts.

Eby said in a statement he “reminded the Prime Minister that our province will be the economic engine of Canada, and deserves our fair share of Ottawa’s attention and support.”

The virtual First Ministers meeting comes a day after Carney announced in Kelowna new measures to support Canada’s softwood lumber industry.

Carney said he hadn’t spoken with Trump recently, and said they would “speak when it makes sense.”

He noted 85 per cent of trade between the U.S. and Canada remain tariff-free, thanks to CUSMA, but sectors like lumber, steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals are being severely impacted.

Carney said two-thirds of Canadian lumber production and nearly 90 per cent of lumber exports go to the U.S.

The new supports include up to $700 million in loan guarantees for companies dealing with the immediate pressures facing the softwood lumber sector from the trade war.

Eby said the announcement is a “sign of hope” for the forestry sector, but said more is needed.

“British Columbia is seeking basic guarantees from Ottawa that softwood lumber financial assistance will be directly linked to protecting workers, and that B.C. must get its fair share of this badly needed support given how many families here are affected by unfair American softwood duties,” he said.

Eby also met with Carney in Vancouver Sunday in a meeting that was closed to media.