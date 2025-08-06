Nanaimo RCMP say they have spoken to a motorcyclist seen in a video on social media, seemingly pushing a cyclist into oncoming traffic.

The incident was captured by a witnesses’ dashcam on Aug. 2 near 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Granite Park Road and Departure Bay Road.

“A 78-year-old cyclist told police that a passing motorcyclist had pushed him, resulting in him falling into the oncoming traffic and landing on a sidewalk on the other side of the road. Thankfully, the cyclist suffered only minor scratches,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Police say they received multiple calls from people who recognized the motorcycles involved and they were directed to a home in Nanaimo.

RCMP say officers spoke to a man at the home, who told then he had called police earlier in the afternoon on Aug. 3 to explain his side of the story.

“He went on to explain that he touched the cyclist’s shoulder to avoid a collision and did not know the cyclist had fallen until he had seen the video on social media,” the news release says.