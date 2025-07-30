By Sage Daniels

The district of Sechelt is working closely with RCMP, Sechelt fire department and other organizations to reduce risks of fires.

This comes after two wildfires were located in downtown Sechelt in the past week – raising concerns about safety for residents and homes.

According to the district, preventative measures have been put in place, including speaking with unhoused residents, helping to remove flammable items such as wood and propane and scheduling fire extinguisher training with residents of the unhoused encampment and RainCity.

The district says the safety of all residents is paramount and that it will do whatever possible under its jurisdiction to make people feel safe within their homes and neighbourhoods.

For non-emergencies, residents are encouraged to contact the RCMP’s non-emergency line online or by phone 604-885-2266, or to contact the district’s community safety email [email protected].