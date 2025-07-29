Subscribe to Local News
Residents in tsunami zones urged to prepare, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District 
Island & Coast

Residents in tsunami zones urged to prepare, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District 

By Justin Baumgardner
A tsunami watch has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Photo credit: Supplied

A tsunami watch has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for several regions on the western and northern parts of Vancouver Island. 

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has recommended people on western Vancouver Island be prepared after a tsunami advisory was issued earlier this afternoon.  

The district says people should at this time prepare a grab and go bag and prepare for a possible evacuation, and to stay away from coastline, beaches, docks and low-lying areas. 

They say, if a tsunami strikes western and northern Vancouver Island it’s not forecasted to strike until 11:30 tonight. 

In Port Hardy, people are being advised to stay away from the ocean, avoiding beaches and low-lying areas. 

They’ll continue to monitor the situation as it develops.  

