Nanaimo city council has provided support for a new cellular tower in the Westwood Lake area.

The tower will be on land leased by Rogers at 2517 Jingle Pot Road.

City council was asked for a letter of concurrence for the proposed tower at its July 21 meeting.

“The proposed telecommunications facility is intended to enhance existing wireless service to meet the growing personal and emergency demands of the neighbourhood,” reads a staff report to council.

The report says a development permit is not needed, but a tree removal permit is.

“It is anticipated that approximately 30 trees are to be removed to facilitate site access, construction, and maintenance of the tower; however, it is not expected that the compound will be viewed by any nearby residential dwellings due to the retained trees onsite. The proposed tower will project above the existing tree line,” the report says.

A couple residents from the area spoke to council to voice opposition to the tower. They cited health concerns as one reason they do not want the tower in their neighbourhood.

“I appreciate the health concerns, but candidly I am not moved by the health concerns related to the placement of the towers themselves,” said mayor Krog, adding people use cell phones every day. “It is an essential part of modern life, much like the automobile became an essential part of the modern world and air pollution came along with it – I think we have to be realistic.”

Councillors Ben Geselbrecht, Hilary Eastmure and Paul Manly opposed supporting the tower.