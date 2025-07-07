Qualicum Beach now has 56 new units of housing with rents geared to income.

A new building at 136 Village Way has studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. It also has seven three-bedroom town homes with fenced yards.

“The Town of Qualicum Beach is proud to contribute to the development of the Residences at Qualicum Station, a key advancement in affordable housing in our community,” says Teunis Westbroek, mayor of Qualicum Beach. “This development ensures our residents have access to safe and affordable homes, creating a stronger, more inclusive community.”

Rents start at $445 for a studio, varying based on income, according to a news release from the provincial government. The rents are subsidized for 70 per cent of the units and are set at 30 per cent of gross monthly income.

The rest of the units are market rent, ranging from $1,100 for a studio to $2,200 for a three-bedroom unit.

“Seniors, families and people with disabilities in Qualicum Beach should have access to safe, affordable housing where they feel welcomed and supported. This project shows how all levels of government can work collaboratively with the non-profit housing sector to build inclusive communities and make our province stronger and more accessible to everyone,” says Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside.

The housing was built using BC Housing’s Community Housing Fund in partnership with the federal government at a cost of about $22 million.

The building is owned by the Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society and was designed to support people struggling to find affordable housing in the community, including seniors, families and people with disabilities, according to the news release.

It opened in May this year and is accepting rental applications.