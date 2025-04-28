Stage one water restrictions will soon come into effect for the Sunshine Coast Regional District.

The district says the restrictions are used to secure water supply into late summer and early fall, affecting all residents living on the Sunshine Coast.

As part of these restrictions, even numbered homes can water their lawns with sprinkling Thursdays and Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m., while odd-numbered ones can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays in those same hours.

For watering shrubs, trees, flowers, and plants that produce food, even-numbered homes are allowed to do so Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Odd-numbered homes can only water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and the times are from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on these days.

The district adds you can pressure wash sidewalks, driveways, or windows under these restrictions.

The restrictions come into effect May 1.