A man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Norwell Road and Highway 19A in Nanaimo.

According to RCMP the incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Apr. 26 when the vehicle passed through the northbound intersection on a green light when the pedestrian was struck.

The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at Nanaimo hospital and police say the BC Coroner’s Service was advised of the incident.

They add, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and cooperated with investigators, it’s believed there were no signs of impairment.

The vehicle was towed, and police say it will undergo a mechanical inspection.

The intersection remains closed while an investigation continues with the help of the RCMP Collision Analyst.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.