BC Ferries says they are making it easier and cheaper for travelers by offering more discounted fares starting next month.

In a media release, they say passengers are being offered more benefits, and savings, when it comes to booking in advance with more saver fares and reduced cancelation fees for prepaid and saver fares.

The new savings will start Apr. 1 and will be offered to those who carpool or take alternative modes of transportation which they add will help reduce congestion during peak periods.

“Savings will increase for those who book Saver fare, and are travelling together in the same vehicle,” BC Ferries says. “Also, a new Foot Passenger Saver Fare of $15 is being introduced for select sailings.

Fares are expected to start at $49 for trips between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver and will be $39 for trips to the Sunshine Coast from either Horseshoe Bay or Comox.

- Advertisement -

President and CEO Nicholas Jimenez says the new saver system will open more opportunities for travelers and provide more options for those who are in a pinch.

“It’s nearly three times quicker for customers to check in with a prepaid or saver fare,” he says. “In addition to getting our best fares, the more people who book them the better the experience for everyone.”

Executive director of communications Jeff Groot says the other benefit to the new fares is they are hoping to incentivize people to steer away from peak hours.

“We have times of day which are busier than others and when that happens, we have reservations that sell out and busy terminals,” he says. “If people don’t have reservations they may also have to wait.

“By offering these we are hoping people take advantage of non-peak travel.”

In addition to the additional savings BC Ferries says they will increase pricing for customers who drive up to the terminal on the South Island by $4.10, but they are also looking to balance that out if customers decide to cancel their bookings by reducing the fee to $5 from $15.

BC Ferries says average fares are expected to change by 3.2 percent instead of 9.2 percent thanks to a $500 million investment from the provincial government.