Sunshine Coast RCMP say knowing how to protect yourself from scams is the first line of defense to combat this rising problem.

In a media release, the detachment says they’re still receiving several complaints from residents across the coast on how they have fallen victim to people sending scams through e-transfer or Facebook Marketplace.

Police say a Sechelt resident did the right thing by asking family members for advice before agreeing to send gift cards, over the phone, so they could receive a cash reward of up to $100,000.

Another scam has involved Gibson’s residents receiving emails saying their computer had a virus that was illegally targeting their bank accounts. Police add in this incident, once the user contacts the company [scammers] to ‘repair’ the issue, victims are instructed to obtain $1,100 in gift cards and provide the company with the codes.

Police say it is important to understand how residents can combat these types of activity and encourage everyone to visit their detachment’s website, or The Canadian Anit-Fraud Centre, to educate themselves before agreeing to send money.