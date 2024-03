Sunshine Coast RCMP say they’re looking for a grey Dodge Ram truck after it was taken from a parking lot in Sechelt.

Police say the truck was parked in an underground parking lot at 5665 Teredo St., when it was stolen on Mar. 11 between 5 p.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Mar. 12.

The truck is described as a 2019 Dodge Rame, Laramie Longhorn edition, with BC license plate RL3961.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.