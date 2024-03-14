Sunshine Coast RCMP say they’re looking for help from the public in identifying witnesses to two incidents last week.

Police say youth are believed to be involved in the incidents that took place on Mar. 9 in Sechelt but so far, they have no leads in both cases.

In a media release, police say the first incident occurred in a parking lot outside of Trail Bay Mall near Cowrie and Trail Ave., at 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. where two youths, who were wearing masks, are believed to have jumped on a car hood.

Meanwhile, shortly after the first incident occurred, police say three youths approached a woman while she was walking her dog in the 5600 block of Inlet Avenue. The youth is believed to have thrown a water bottle at her, as well as shooting at the lady with a gel blaster.

In both incidents, police say the kids fled on foot before they could be apprehended.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information, or dashcam footage, contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.