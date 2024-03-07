Nanaimo RCMP are looking to the public to help locate a missing 22-year-old woman who they believe was last seen near the Departure Bay Ferry terminal.

Police say Savannah Rayne-Curtis was last seen at the ferry terminal on Mar. 2 but since then she has not had any contact with her family, and they are concerned for her safety.

She is described as a five-foot four-inch Caucasian woman, approximately 117 pounds, with green eyes and red hair. They add sometimes she wears a red wig.

She was last spotted wearing a long purple winter coat, pink sweatpants, blue shoes and a black-gray toque.

If you have any information contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-745-2345.